Madras HC warns of ‘grim’ risks as microplastics cross body barriers

CHENNAI: Stating that the bio-non degradable micro plastics breach the human body barriers to get into the blood vessels and reach other human organs, the Madras High Court has said if such particles cross the placenta and become part of the developing embryo, the situation is ‘indeed grim’.

The observation was made by a division bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy while dismissing the review and recall petitions filed by the FSSAI, the Federation of All India Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association and PET Packaging Association for Clean Environment seeking review and recall the bench’s February 6 order on mandatory warning to be made on PET water bottles and packets of sugar and salt on the presence of micro/nano plastics.

The bench noted that domestic and international studies and scientific literature been done with respect to the micro plastics’ potential for affecting systems of digestive and gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, renal and excretory, reproductive and developments, endocrine and metabolism, cellular and molecular and the possibility of long-term and carcinogenic concerns.

“All studies confirm that these bio-non-degradable particles, once inside the body, pass through body barriers into the bloodstream and, as a contaminant, move through blood vessels into other organs,” it said in the order passed on Monday.

The bench noted, “Even placental samples and breast milk contained these particles. Thus, there can be no dispute over the ‘plausible biological mechanism.”