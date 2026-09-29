TVK treads a cautious line as allies seek CEC’s ouster

CHENNAI: Even as its allies Congress, VCK and IUML have intensified their opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and called for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the ruling TVK is adopting a more cautious approach on the issue, party sources said.

The TVK has opposed the SIR exercise but has stopped short of questioning the validity of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election results or backing demands for the removal of the chief election commissioner. The party leadership is conscious of the implications of endorsing the broader allegations being made against the Election Commission, sources said.

“The party’s position is against SIR and any action that affects the voters’ list. But that does not mean we question the election results or endorse demands for fresh elections in Tamil Nadu. In fact, we had used SIR to campaign against the DMK, saying they had been winning with fake votes in Chennai. So, we are cautious in toeing the opposition’s line,” a TVK minister told TNIE.