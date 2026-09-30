Vijay takes TVK campaign to AIADMK stronghold Dharapuram ahead of Bypoll

All arrangements are in place for the bypoll campaign of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Dharapuram Assembly constituency, party sources said on Wednesday.

Vijay is expected to begin his campaign at around 3 pm in Dharapuram, a constituency in western Tamil Nadu that has traditionally been an AIADMK stronghold.

The campaign has drawn particular attention as Vijay has repeatedly positioned himself as the political successor to the welfare legacy associated with iconic AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

During his campaign in the Madurantakam constituency days ago, Vijay said that, following MGR and Jayalalithaa, he was opposing the “evil force DMK”. Madurantakam will also go to the polls alongside Dharapuram on October 6.