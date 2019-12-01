Discoms’ officials seek more time to file ARRs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an eleventh-hour decision, the Discoms have decided against filing the Aggregate Revenue Requirements (ARRs) before Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) and sought another month’s time to do the same.

Though the officials of the Discoms were all prepared to file the ARRs on Saturday, the last day to file them, dropped the idea to some technical issues.

According to sources, the Discoms’ officials are yet to have a formal meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao before filing the ARRs.

As the chief minister is busy with the TSRTC and other issues, they couldn’t meet him.

According to sources, the Discoms will submit the ARRs for 2019-20 and also for 2020-21 in December. It may be recalled the Discoms could not increase the tariff for any consumer this year.

The existing power tariff was fixed in 2018-19.

No increase in tariff

The Discoms, according to sources, may not propose any hike in power tariff for the poor and the middle classes for 2020-21either.

If there was any tariff hike for high-end consumers, it would come into force from next April.

One of the reasons for Discoms not proposing any major hike is that the State was going to municipal polls very shortly.

It may be recalled that the State government had already decided to take over the minor lift irrigations schemes and pay the power bills without passing any burden onto the farmers.

The State government has already decided to reimburse the power bills of major irrigation projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy and Kaleshwaram scheme.