IIT-Hyderabad to facilitate Electric Vehicles movement in India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Telangana is one of the first states in the country working on policies for 100 per cent adoption of EVs for public transport,” said Principal Secretary of IT Jayesh Ranjan, while speaking at the workshop on ‘Dawn of a New Era for Indian Automotive Industry’ held at IIT Hyderabad on Saturday.

But no Indian company builds the most vital component for EV- lithium-ion batteries. The country still imports Lithium-ion batteries from China, South Korea, Japan or Europe.

But, IIT-H in a press release said that joint collaboration between the institute and ItsEV Inc can play a major role in the development of Lithium-ion batteries in India.

Demonstrates sodium-ion cells to DRDO

A research group led by Dr Surendra K Martha have demonstrated 100-200 mAh sodium-ion cells to RCI and DRDO laboratories in Hyderabad.