Congress MP Revanth alleges police lapses in Hyderabad vet murder, demands DGP’s suspension

Revanth Reddy visited the victim’s family in Nakshatra township here on Sunday and consoled the members of the bereaved family.

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

CMP members stage a protest, condemning the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor, at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad.

CMP members stage a protest, condemning the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor, at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding stringent action against the culprits, Congress MP from Malkajgiri constituency A Revanth Reddy alleged that if not for the lapses on part of police personnel, the brutal gang rape and gruesome murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian could have been prevented.

Stating that the brutal incident would not have happened if police had acted provocatively in dealing with such crimes in the past, the Congress leader demanded suspension of DGP M Mahender Reddy.

The Malkajgiri MP  also promised to raise the issue in Parliament on Monday.

