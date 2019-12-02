Congress MP Revanth alleges police lapses in Hyderabad vet murder, demands DGP’s suspension

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding stringent action against the culprits, Congress MP from Malkajgiri constituency A Revanth Reddy alleged that if not for the lapses on part of police personnel, the brutal gang rape and gruesome murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian could have been prevented.

Revanth Reddy visited the victim’s family in Nakshatra township here on Sunday and consoled the members of the bereaved family.

Stating that the brutal incident would not have happened if police had acted provocatively in dealing with such crimes in the past, the Congress leader demanded suspension of DGP M Mahender Reddy.

The Malkajgiri MP also promised to raise the issue in Parliament on Monday.