Home States Telangana

High quality training holds the key for successful census 2021: BP Acharya

Acharya advised the trainees to learn and perfect the skill of using the specially designed mobile app, which is being used for the first time for collection of data.

Published: 02nd December 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Special chief secretary to government and director-general, MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, B P Acharya

Special chief secretary to government and director-general, MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, B P Acharya (Photo | R satish babu, EPS) (Photo | R satish babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The census data is of great use in scientifically and systematically diagnosing the socio-economic and educational problems of different sections of society and also in finding enduring solutions for them by formulating evidence-based policies,” said special chief secretary to government and director-general, MCR  HRD Institute of Telangana, B P Acharya.

In a valedictory function of the ‘Training Programme for Master Trainers for Census 2021’ held on Sunday, Acharya said that cherished goals of the census will be achieved only when the field staff associated with the operations collect highly authentic data with a high level of efficiency.

In order to achieve this objective, he added, the government has lined up a series of training programs for national trainers, master trainers, field trainers, enumerators and supervisors from across the length and breadth of the country.

The training program was conducted by the directorate of census operations, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with Dr MCR HRD Institute.

Acharya advised the trainees to learn and perfect the skill of using the specially designed mobile app, which is being used for the first time for collection of data.

Considering the importance of data for policy formulation, Acharya said that the government of Telangana had carried out a survey, called ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’, in 2014 to collect data relating to as many as 94 socio-economic and educational parameters from a staggering one crore households from across the length and breadth of the State.

“The goldmine of data, collected as a part of the survey, was of great help in formulating schemes for amelioration of the lot of different sections of society,” he added.

Acharya gave away certificate to the officers who attended the training programme.

Deputy director, directorate of census operations, Telangana, Chandrakala, joint director, census operations, TLN Sisu Kumar and nodal officer and course coordinator from Dr MCR HRD Institute for the office of registrar general of India, Census Operations, Diva Parmar participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B P Acharya Census Census data Census 2021
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp