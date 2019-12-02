High quality training holds the key for successful census 2021: BP Acharya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “The census data is of great use in scientifically and systematically diagnosing the socio-economic and educational problems of different sections of society and also in finding enduring solutions for them by formulating evidence-based policies,” said special chief secretary to government and director-general, MCR HRD Institute of Telangana, B P Acharya.

In a valedictory function of the ‘Training Programme for Master Trainers for Census 2021’ held on Sunday, Acharya said that cherished goals of the census will be achieved only when the field staff associated with the operations collect highly authentic data with a high level of efficiency.

In order to achieve this objective, he added, the government has lined up a series of training programs for national trainers, master trainers, field trainers, enumerators and supervisors from across the length and breadth of the country.

The training program was conducted by the directorate of census operations, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in collaboration with Dr MCR HRD Institute.

Acharya advised the trainees to learn and perfect the skill of using the specially designed mobile app, which is being used for the first time for collection of data.

Considering the importance of data for policy formulation, Acharya said that the government of Telangana had carried out a survey, called ‘Samagra Kutumba Survey’, in 2014 to collect data relating to as many as 94 socio-economic and educational parameters from a staggering one crore households from across the length and breadth of the State.

“The goldmine of data, collected as a part of the survey, was of great help in formulating schemes for amelioration of the lot of different sections of society,” he added.

Acharya gave away certificate to the officers who attended the training programme.

Deputy director, directorate of census operations, Telangana, Chandrakala, joint director, census operations, TLN Sisu Kumar and nodal officer and course coordinator from Dr MCR HRD Institute for the office of registrar general of India, Census Operations, Diva Parmar participated.