Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Petrol pump staff’s call led police to accused

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A call to dial 100 from the staff of a petrol pump, where the accused had purchased fuel, proved to be a vital piece of evidence in identifying the accused.

After hearing about the rape and murder of the veterinarian, the staff suspected that the accused had purchased fuel from them.

On Thursday, the dial 100 control room received a call from the petrol pump staff informing them about spotting the alleged accused and also a truck. This helped police crack the case swiftly.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad vet gangrape and murder: Accused lodged in high-security cells

Further, in continuation of the investigation into the rape and murder of veterinarian, police have started probe to trace the mobile, power bank and wristwatch of the victim.

When disposing of her body, the accused removed the SIM card from her mobile phone and along with her purse threw it in the fire.

WATCH VIDEO:

While the purse was completely burnt in the fire, police found the metal ring like parts of the purse intact at the spot where the victim’s charred body was found on Thursday morning.

Inquiries revealed that her mobile was switched off at around 9.40 pm on the fateful night, after which her sister tried calling her multiple times, but could not get in touch with her.

Police found that after first pouncing on her near her scooter, the accused snatched her mobile phone, switched it off, dragged her into the open plot abutting the highway, forced her to consume soft drink laced with liquor, raped her and smothered her to death.

ALSO READ: KCR orders setting up of fast-track court to expedite probe in Hyderabad vet's rape case

It was also found that they raped her when she was in an unconscious state, but after the offence, as she gained consciousness and tried to raise an alarm, they got afraid of getting caught and set her on fire with the fuel they had got in bottles from a petrol pump.

They had removed the SIM card and her purse and threw them into the fire and returned to the city.

Chinna Jeeyar wants accused punished in public glare

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami, a popular spiritual leader, said the perpetrators of the heinous crime should be severely punished in public glare as a warning to those who have a criminal mindset.

“What is this sending culprits to remand for 10 to 15 days? People who committed this kind of sin must be punished severely,” he said

Complaint on abusive FB posts on vet’s murder

A group of persons lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda police on Sunday, seeking action against social media users who posted derogatory and abusive posts on the rape and murder of the veterinarian.

They demanded action to be taken against Facebook users Amar Nath, Jack Seal Sravan Kushi and Smiley Nani (Siddu Jai Ram).

Police have initiated an inquiry on the complaint