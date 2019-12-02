Home States Telangana

Kishan again rebukes Telangana government for opting out of Ayushman Bharat

Praising the Ayushman Bharat health policy, Reddy expressed his displeasure at the State government’s refusal to implement the policy instead of the state’s Arogyasri scheme.

Published: 02nd December 2019

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inaugurates the Bharatiya Jan Aaushadi Kendram in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: G Kishan Reddy yet again admonished the State government’s decision to not opt for the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, at the inauguration of the latest franchise of the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushaudhi Kendram.

He spoke about the achievements of the scheme, and congratulated the prime minister’s effort for a ‘Healthy India’.

Speaking at the event, he said, “The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana Kendra, of the many generic medicine stores in Hyderabad one has been opened at Punjagutta near the NIMS hospital. Stores established under this initiative are aimed at providing quality medicines at affordable prices to all. This will help the working class and the impoverished to buy medication at a subsidised cost. The medication will be available at these stores with a cost reduction of ranging between 50-90 per cent compared to market range.”

Praising the Ayushman Bharat health policy, Reddy expressed his displeasure at the State government’s refusal to implement the policy instead of the state’s Arogyasri scheme.

“The Central government’s health schemes have helped reduce the cost of heart surgeries and ortho implants by close to 30 - 40%. The Center will continue to work towards providing affordable healthcare for the poor and marginalised.”

