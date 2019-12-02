New attraction: Komati Cheruvu suspension bridge opened to public   

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: State Finance Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated the suspension bridge on Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao stated that development activities were taking place in a quick manner under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He alleged that in united Andhra Pradesh, the government had neglected the development of historical tourist places in Telangana.

“The development of Komati Cheruvu has been the dream of Chief Minister KCR, and it has now become a reality. People should treat Komati Cheruvu like their own property and maintain its cleanliness,’’ he said.

Harish Rao expressed delight over the fact that Komati Cheruvu would be utilised by the women of Siddipet during Bathukamma festival, and claimed that the bridge was the second suspension bridge they had in the State after Laknavaram.State Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud also participated in the programme.