Placement drive in IIT Hyderabad kicks off with 53 offers

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) started its placement season for the academic year 2019-20 on Sunday with 53 offers received by students from 15 companies.

Six international job offers were also received by students from companies like TSMC, SMS DataTech and NTT-AT.

Microsoft made a record number of 17 offers at the institute, out of which female students secured. Out of the three offers from Goldman Sachs, two were secured by female students.

A total of 477 students registered for placements across all departments this year. For Phase I of the placements, a total of 224 companies registered an increase from last year’s 150.

Some companies that have registered for placements this year for the first time at the institute include BookMyShow, Sprinkler, Jaguar, Bajaj Auto, BNY Mellon, Domino Data Labs and Cogoport.

Also, the Institute received a total of 37 pre-placement offers (PPOs) this year.