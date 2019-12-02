RTC employees, JAC 1 leaders welcome KCR’s announcements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC employees welcomed the various reformations announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, stating that he has finally realised the many hardships of the employees.

One of the most well-received announcements was that of capping the duty time to 8 pm for women employees and also giving them extended child care leave.

This won strong appreciation from various quarters and was seen as a progressive step towards encouraging women workers.

The TSRTC JAC 1 leaders, who represent the minority Bahujan employees, stated that the increase of retirement age, extending health benefits to parents of the employees and giving ex-gratia to the deceased were steps in a positive direction.

“We hope that with new reforms and their attempts to consistently engage with workers, they will also introduce wage amendments and bring the TSRTC staffers’ salary on par with the government employees,” added Hanumath Mudiraj, TSRTC JAC 1 co-convenor.

It must be noted that the chief minister made these announcements after a lengthy interactive session with five employees from 97 depots.