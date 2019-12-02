Home States Telangana

RTC staff in splits as KCR asks them to be wary of ‘demons’

The chief minister, in his characteristic style, used Telangana idiom and his sense of humour to regale the audience.

Published: 02nd December 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao speaks to the TSRTC employees at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC employees were in splits when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made an oblique reference to the leaders of the unions and Opposition parties when he compared them to demons who were slain by Lord Ram during the epic battle with the forces of demon king Ravana.

“Let me tell you an anecdote. When Lord Ram used his arrow, all demons began dying and in throes of death, they told him that they were dying prematurely without living their full life and that they wanted justice done to them.

Then Ram told them to take re-birth in Kaliyuga to serve their full life.

We have those demons among us now. They are out there, killing you inchmeal, bit by bit. You have to be wary of them,” he said as the employees burst into laughter, implying that they knew whom KCR was referring to.

The chief minister, in his characteristic style, used Telangana idiom and his sense of humour to regale the audience.

As Chandrasekhar Rao kept speaking, the RTC employees remained fully hypnotised as if he were the modern-day pied piper.

At the end of they, all the employees exited Pragathi Bhavan, fully contended. 

One woman conductor said: “We are more than happy. KCR sir has not only promised September pay but also for the strike period. This is going to help us greatly,” she said, all smiles.

