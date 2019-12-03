Home States Telangana

‘Humanism is my religion, keeping my word is my caste’: Andhra CM Jagan

Jagan said his detractors were making remarks against his religion and caste unable to digest the development works being implemented by his government in Telangana.

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over cheques to the patients under Aarogyasri Aasaraa programme at Guntur Government Hospital on Monday.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Amid criticism by Opposition parties over his religion and caste, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said, “Humanism is my religion and keeping my word is my caste”.  

Jagan said his detractors were making remarks against his religion and caste unable to digest the development works being implemented by his government in the State. 

Jagan made these comments while launching the Dr YSR Aarogya Aasara, aimed at providing a post-operative allowance of Rs 225 per day or Rs 5,000 per month, to patients during the recuperative period after treatment, at the Guntur General Hospital here.

The number of days for which the allowance is to be given will be divided by a team of expert doctors.

Announcing a slew of measures to transform the health sector in the State, Jagan said all government medicare facilities right from sub-centres, PHCs, CHCs, area, district and teaching hospitals will be developed under the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme.

“My government will change the face of hospitals in the coming three years by spending Rs 13,000 crore. This will begin from December 26.’’ Apart from these, he promised to set up seven teaching hospitals at Vizianagaram, Paderu in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Gurazala, Machilipatnam, Markapuram and Pulivendula.

Giving the much-needed solace to those suffering from cancer, Jagan said the patients will get unlimited free treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme from January 1, 2020, including the cost of radiation. 

“It is natural that my detractors try to make an issue out of nothing when I am going ahead with such a development agenda.

Conspiracies being hatched by my critics will not weaken my resolve to stand by my word and march ahead,’’ he declared.

Ministers A Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ch Sri Ranganadha Raju, M Sucharita, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, Guntur Government Hospital superintendent Dr S Babulal and others participated in the programme.

No caste for Jagan as he converted from religion: Pawan Kalyan

On a day when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that his religion is humanity and caste is keeping his promises (in the election manifesto), Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said one will not have any caste once he/she has converted into another religion.

“Jagan Reddy is referring to religion and caste. But the fact is that there will be no caste for those who have changed his religion,’’ he said. Referring to the government painting government buildings with YSRC party colours, Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan was creating ‘Rangula Rajyam’ not  ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ as promised by him

