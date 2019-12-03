Telangana RTC to operate 4,000 buses to Medaram 

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a bid to ensure all the necessary facilities for the ensuing Tribal festival of Sammakka Saralamma Jatra to be held at Medaram village in Mulugu district, the RTC authorities have decided to operate additional services from various parts of the State to the festival destination.

According to information, the RTC authorities are planning to operate around 4,000 buses from across the State for the devotees.

The district administration has already allocated 20 acres of land to the corporation at Medaram for setting up a temporary bus stand and another 20 acres at Tadvai, near Medaram, to park the RTC buses.

The ensuing festival season is scheduled to begin on February 5, 2020.

Reportedly, the State government have also started making arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Recently, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod held review meetings with the officials concerned on road repair works, the construction of temporary toilets and steps to ensure supply of drinking water.

Speaking to Express, TSRTC Warangal regional manager A Sridhar said: “This time, we are hoping that around 22 lakh people will utilise the services and are expecting to generate a revenue of around 35 crore.” He said that there are plans afoot to rope in about 10,000 employees for the Jatra duties.

