Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC to operate 4,000 buses to Medaram 

The ensuing festival season is scheduled to begin on February 5, 2020.

Published: 03rd December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

File photo of Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

By Express News Service

MULUGU: In a bid to ensure all the necessary facilities for the ensuing Tribal festival of Sammakka Saralamma Jatra to be held at Medaram village in Mulugu district, the RTC authorities have decided to operate additional services from various parts of the State to the festival destination.

According to information, the RTC authorities are planning to operate around 4,000 buses from across the State for the devotees.

The district administration has already allocated 20 acres of land to the corporation at Medaram for setting up a temporary bus stand and another 20 acres at Tadvai, near Medaram, to park the RTC buses.

The ensuing festival season is scheduled to begin on February 5, 2020.

Reportedly, the State government have also started making arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

Recently, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod held review meetings with the officials concerned on road repair works, the construction of temporary toilets and steps to ensure supply of drinking water.

Speaking to Express, TSRTC Warangal regional manager A Sridhar said: “This time, we are hoping that around 22 lakh people will utilise the services and are expecting to generate a revenue of around 35 crore.” He said that there are plans afoot to rope in about 10,000 employees for the Jatra duties.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sammakka Saralamma Jatra Medaram village RTC Medaram
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp