Activist Trupti Desai detained outside Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao's house

HYDERABAD: Women rights activist Trupti Desai was detained by Hyderabad police on Wednesday as she tried to stage a protest outside the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, demanding capital punishment for those involved in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here.

Desai, who is the founder of Bhumata Brigade, and some other activists reached Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister in the high-security Begumpet area and told the security personnel that they want to make a representation to Rao. The police refused to allow them as they had no appointment.

When Desai and other activists began a sit-in, the policewomen forcibly removed them and whisked away in waiting police vehicle.

Desai, in her letter to the Chief Minister, demanded that the guilty be hanged within six months. She criticized the Chief Minister for not calling on the family of the victim. She said Rao had time to visit New Delhi to attend a wedding but no time to console the victim's parents in Hyderabad.

She alleged that the state government is not sincere about investigating the case as the accused were not yet taken into police custody for further interrogation.

She faulted the police for the way they handled the missing complaint lodged by the victim's family. She demanded police protection for the victim's family and the witnesses.

The veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four truck drivers and cleaners near a toll gate in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27. According to police, they burnt the body near Shadnagar town in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

All four accused were arrested by the police on November 29.