Home States Telangana

Activist Trupti Desai detained outside Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao's house

When Desai and other activists began a sit-in, the policewomen forcibly removed them and whisked away in waiting police vehicle.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Women rights activist Trupti Desai

Women rights activist Trupti Desai (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Women rights activist Trupti Desai was detained by Hyderabad police on Wednesday as she tried to stage a protest outside the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, demanding capital punishment for those involved in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here.

Desai, who is the founder of Bhumata Brigade, and some other activists reached Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the Chief Minister in the high-security Begumpet area and told the security personnel that they want to make a representation to Rao. The police refused to allow them as they had no appointment.

When Desai and other activists began a sit-in, the policewomen forcibly removed them and whisked away in waiting police vehicle.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case - Decks cleared for fast-track court

Desai, in her letter to the Chief Minister, demanded that the guilty be hanged within six months. She criticized the Chief Minister for not calling on the family of the victim. She said Rao had time to visit New Delhi to attend a wedding but no time to console the victim's parents in Hyderabad.

She alleged that the state government is not sincere about investigating the case as the accused were not yet taken into police custody for further interrogation.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline - What we know so far

She faulted the police for the way they handled the missing complaint lodged by the victim's family. She demanded police protection for the victim's family and the witnesses.

The veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four truck drivers and cleaners near a toll gate in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27. According to police, they burnt the body near Shadnagar town in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district.

All four accused were arrested by the police on November 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Activist Trupti Desai Trupti Desai Chandrashekhar Rao KCR house Chandrashekhar Rao house
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp