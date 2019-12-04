Boys want to be police, girls pick agriculture in career test conducted in Telangana Model Schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of the girl students from 194 Telangana Model Schools are oriented to pursue their career in the field of Agriculture and Food (20 per cent) followed by Medicine and Health Care (17 per cent).

Top career interests of boy students included, Police (27 per cent) Agriculture & Food (15 per cent), followed by Engineering and Technology at (11 per cent), according to My Choice My Future (MCMF) career guidance analysis report, released by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday.

In May 2019, over 18,000 Class X students from 27 districts of Telangana participated in the MCMF Career Guidance Programme based on a psychometric test designed by the IIT-Madras incubated startup.

According to the test results, Model School students are better suited suitable for careers in human services, entertainment, hospitality and tourism, education and training, law, art and design, marketing, journalism, sales, paramedical, finance, IT and allied fields.

“It is strange that most of the boys want to join the police. Some are not really suited to pursue a career in such fields,” BLN Chary, Headmaster and co-ordinator of the project from Model School in Anantharam village, Suryapet district said.