Home States Telangana

Boys want to be police, girls pick agriculture in career test conducted in Telangana Model Schools

In May 2019, over 18,000 Class X students from 27 districts of Telangana participated in the MCMF Career Guidance Programme based on a psychometric test designed by the IIT-Madras incubated startup.

Published: 04th December 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of the girl students from 194 Telangana Model Schools are oriented to pursue their career in the field of Agriculture and Food (20 per cent) followed by Medicine and Health Care (17 per cent). 

Top career interests of boy students included, Police (27 per cent)  Agriculture & Food (15 per cent), followed by Engineering and Technology at (11 per cent), according to My Choice My Future (MCMF) career guidance analysis report, released by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday.  

In May 2019, over 18,000 Class X students from 27 districts of Telangana participated in the MCMF Career Guidance Programme based on a psychometric test designed by the IIT-Madras incubated startup.
According to the test results, Model School students are better suited suitable for careers in human services, entertainment, hospitality and tourism, education and training, law, art and design, marketing, journalism, sales, paramedical, finance, IT and allied fields.

“It is strange that most of the boys want to join the police. Some are not really suited to pursue a career in such fields,” BLN Chary, Headmaster and co-ordinator of the project from Model School in Anantharam village, Suryapet district said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Model Schools My Choice My Future P Sabitha Indra Reddy
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp