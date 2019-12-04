Home States Telangana

Process of delimitation of wards begins in 131 ULBs in Telangana

Delimitation of wards is a pre-requisite for the conduct of civic polls.

Published: 04th December 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the recent High Court directives, the State government has begun the process of delimitation of wards in 131 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on Tuesday. As per the schedule announced by the government, a final notification on the division of municipalities into wards would be published on December 17.

Based on the High Court orders, issued on November 29, the State government has instructed the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) department to start the exercise of delimitation of 3,149 wards, following which the department issued the schedule.

The schedule includes draft publication of the proposal of division of municipalities into wards on the notice board of Municipal Office and other prominent places calling for views and suggestions on December 3, publication of draft notification in newspapers on December 4, receipt of views and suggestions from general public till December 9, and enquiry and disposal of public views and suggestions till December 16.

After obtaining the views and approval of the Council on December 16, the government will issue final notification on December 17.

Delimitation of wards in the ULBs is not only a pre-requisite for the conduct of civic elections but also to facilitate smooth governance and development, including urban planning.

The municipal commissioners of 131 ULBs have been issued instructions to start the process and submit reports as per the schedule, and also to ensure the variation in voting strength should not be more than 10 per cent from one ward to the other.

