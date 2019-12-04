SSC exams in Telangana to begin on March 19, 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE ) on Tuesday released the time table for class 10 examinations. As per the schedule released by the board, the exam will begin on March 19 and end on April 2, 2020.

The first examination would be First Language Paper- I (Group A) and First Language Paper - I (Composite Course), followed by First Language Paper-II, second language, English language and then general subjects. For general students, the exam will conclude on April 1, whereas for vocational students the exams will end on April 6, 2020.

The exams would be held from 9:30 am to 1 pm. The objective paper (Part-B) in all the subjects have to be answered in the last half-an-hour only. “SSC Public Examinations, March 2020 will be conducted strictly as per the time table even if the government declares public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned,” reads TSBIE circular, which is available on TSBIE’s official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The performance of the candidates who answer the wrong combination of question papers will be cancelled. Hence the candidates are instructed to demand the right combination question papers only.

The papers can be cancelled if the candidate appears in the examination centre other than the one originally allotted by the TSBSE.