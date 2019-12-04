Three-month course on self defence for all girls in Telangana government schools

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Girls studying in Telangana government schools will undergo a three-month martial-arts course beginning this month. This was announced by the School Education Department on Tuesday. The department has accorded a sanction of Rs 1.38 crore for the School Management Committees of 1,544 government schools for the course, which will go on till February 2020.

The self-defence training module will later be rolled out in other schools as well.

Commissioner of school education T Vijaya Kumar has asked all district education officers to issue necessary directions to the headmasters of all these schools.

According to the department, each school will hire a qualified trainer of martial arts like kung fu, karate or judo in coordination with the district sports development authority.

The trainer must be certified by the National Institute of Sports or have a university certificate in any of the martial arts and should have one-year experience in training students of a government institution.

Education department sanctions Rs 9,000 for each school

Every week, two classes will be conducted, each lasting one hour. The trainers will be paid Rs 3,000 per month, and the School Education Department has sanctioned Rs 9,000 for each of the 1,544 government schools for the three-month course. At the end of the course, a demonstration of skills learnt by the students has to be organised. This initiative is in accordance with the mnandate of Samagra Shiksha to give girl students training in self-defence, in view of the rising against girls in the country