TRS MP seeks national status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

HYDERABAD: Warangal TRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar has requested the Central government to accord national project status to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and release Rs 20,000 crore funds for the same.

During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the TRS MP described the Kaleshwaram as the biggest lift irrigation scheme in the country and said that Telangana has been in the forefront of providing irrigation facilities to the backward regions of the State. The State government has revived more than 5,000 minor irrigation tanks under Mission Kakatiya programme.

Telangana is the only State in the country, which has been providing 24 hours free power supply to the farmers, Dayakar said. Stating that the State government has also been giving Rs 10,000 per acre for two crops as investment support to the farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he asked the Centre to help the State by declaring the Kaleshwaram scheme as a national project.