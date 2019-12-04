Home States Telangana

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assures Telangana on numbering of National Highways

Jagadish Reddy said that injustice was done to Telangana with regard to the sanction of National Highways and the same was brought to the notice of the PM several times by the CM.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MPs with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

TRS MPs with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari assured the TRS leaders that the numbering of National Highways sanctioned to the State would be done soon.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, along with TRS MPs and MLAs, called on Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the pending issues with regard to the construction of new National Highways in the State. The energy minister handed over the letters written by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Union Minister in this regard.

Later speaking to reporters in the national capital, Jagadish Reddy said that injustice was done to Telangana with regard to the sanction of National Highways and the same was brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times by the chief minister.

“PM Narendra Modi assured that the Centre would sanction 3,150 km new National Highways to the State. However, out of that 600 km roads did not get the numbers so far. The construction works of National Highways, which got numbers are yet to commence. We have requested the Union minister to give numbers to the new NHs and start all the works immediately,” Jagdish Reddy said.

Besides, they wanted the Centre to sanction to underpasses on Hyderabad-Bhupalpally (NH 163) and Kodad-Miryalguda (NH 167). The TRS leaders also urged Gadkari to expedite the construction of Chevella-Bijapur NH and Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad. “Gadkari responded positively on some issues,” Jagadish Reddy said.

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao said that they have informed the Union minister that the State government would bear 50 per cent cost of the Regional Ring Road.

MLA Balka Suman said that they requested the Centre to construct three flyovers in Chennur Assembly segment on NH 63.

Alair MLA G Sunitha too requested the Central minister to sanction underpasses on NHs passing through Alair Assembly segment. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav too was in the TRS’ delegation. The TRS MPs also raised the pending highways issues in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Telangana national highways Jagadish Reddy Telangana NH numbering
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp