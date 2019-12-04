Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assures Telangana on numbering of National Highways

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari assured the TRS leaders that the numbering of National Highways sanctioned to the State would be done soon.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, along with TRS MPs and MLAs, called on Gadkari in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the pending issues with regard to the construction of new National Highways in the State. The energy minister handed over the letters written by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the Union Minister in this regard.

Later speaking to reporters in the national capital, Jagadish Reddy said that injustice was done to Telangana with regard to the sanction of National Highways and the same was brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times by the chief minister.

“PM Narendra Modi assured that the Centre would sanction 3,150 km new National Highways to the State. However, out of that 600 km roads did not get the numbers so far. The construction works of National Highways, which got numbers are yet to commence. We have requested the Union minister to give numbers to the new NHs and start all the works immediately,” Jagdish Reddy said.

Besides, they wanted the Centre to sanction to underpasses on Hyderabad-Bhupalpally (NH 163) and Kodad-Miryalguda (NH 167). The TRS leaders also urged Gadkari to expedite the construction of Chevella-Bijapur NH and Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad. “Gadkari responded positively on some issues,” Jagadish Reddy said.

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao said that they have informed the Union minister that the State government would bear 50 per cent cost of the Regional Ring Road.

MLA Balka Suman said that they requested the Centre to construct three flyovers in Chennur Assembly segment on NH 63.

Alair MLA G Sunitha too requested the Central minister to sanction underpasses on NHs passing through Alair Assembly segment. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav too was in the TRS’ delegation. The TRS MPs also raised the pending highways issues in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.