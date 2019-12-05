Each mandal in Telangana to have two agriculture cooperative societies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to strengthen the cooperative system in the State. As part of its efforts to strengthen the rural credit structure, the State government has restructured the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS).

Accordingly, the mandals which have no PACS will be sanctioned two of them and those mandals having one PACS will be sanctioned a second one. The total number of mandals have increased to 573 in the State after creation of new mandals. After the reorganisation, 81 mandals have no PACS and there is only one PACS in 272 mandals.

As the State government was implementing Rythu Bandhu scheme and also a set a target of irrigating one crore acres in the State, there is a need to strengthen the cooperative system, according to orders issued by Agriculture Secretary C Parthasarathi.

There was a need to allow PACS to enter into non-credit and other allied business like deposit mobilisation, offering locker and godown facilities to make them viable and self sustainable in the coming years, according to the orders.