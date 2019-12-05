Home States Telangana

New Telangana government order exempts 28 corporations from office of profit

According to sources, several senior leaders such as K Srihari, N Narasimha Reddy and T Nageswara Rao are likely be nominated as chairpersons of some of the key Corporations.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several ruling TRS MLAs, who were denied berths in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet, are likely to get key posts as the State government on Wednesday brought an Ordinance, exempting as many as 28 Corporations form the office of profit.  

The Telangana Payment of Salaries and Pensions and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 — which is the seventh Ordinance to be introduced this year — was published in the State Gazette on Wednesday. According to sources, several senior leaders, including former ministers Kadiyam Srihari, Nayani Narasimha Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, who were denied Cabinet berths, are likely be nominated as chairpersons of some of the key Corporations.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly M Padma Devender Reddy’s name is also likely to be considered for one of the nominated posts. The CM may also consider Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, who is the only Legislator representing Vysya community and Wardhannapet (SC) MLA Aroori Ramesh for key posts.

Some leaders, who joined the TRS from the Congress, may also be considered for the top posts and they include LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy. Sudheer Reddy may be appointed to the Musi River Front Development Corporation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao Kadiyam Srihari Telangana GO Office of Profit
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp