New Telangana government order exempts 28 corporations from office of profit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several ruling TRS MLAs, who were denied berths in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet, are likely to get key posts as the State government on Wednesday brought an Ordinance, exempting as many as 28 Corporations form the office of profit.

The Telangana Payment of Salaries and Pensions and Removal of Disqualifications (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 — which is the seventh Ordinance to be introduced this year — was published in the State Gazette on Wednesday. According to sources, several senior leaders, including former ministers Kadiyam Srihari, Nayani Narasimha Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, who were denied Cabinet berths, are likely be nominated as chairpersons of some of the key Corporations.

Former Deputy Speaker of the Assembly M Padma Devender Reddy’s name is also likely to be considered for one of the nominated posts. The CM may also consider Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, who is the only Legislator representing Vysya community and Wardhannapet (SC) MLA Aroori Ramesh for key posts.

Some leaders, who joined the TRS from the Congress, may also be considered for the top posts and they include LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and Tandur MLA Rohith Reddy. Sudheer Reddy may be appointed to the Musi River Front Development Corporation.