Officials deny any changes made to idol in Telangana's Yadagirigutta Temple

Clarification comes after reports emerged that the authorities modified the swayambhu idol of Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy.

Published: 05th December 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) has denied allegations that they made modifications to the swayambhu idol of Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy in the temple by chiselling new features on it. The clarification came after a few sections of the media reported on Wednesday that the authorities made modification to the idol in the temple.

Speaking to the media, YTDA vice-chairman and CEO G Kishan Rao said that the swayambhu idol used to be covered with a gold sheath and the same was removed last year, after a long gap, for cleaning of the idol.

The sandalwood paste and vermilion offered on the idol over the years kept getting accumulated inside the gold sheath and had formed a thick layer over the idol. This was cleaned by the temple priests after removing the gold sheath. Once the idol was cleaned, features of the idol like the tongue sticking out and the fangs became clearly visible, he said.

However, a few media reported that the features of the idol, like the tongue sticking out and canines, were chiselled on the swayambhu idol, making the calm-looking Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy god look angry, known as Ugra Narasimhaswamy. 

Lakshmi Narasimhacharyulu, the main priest, said that in almost all Narasimhaswamy temples the god is portrayed with the tongue sticking out and fangs. He also denied the reports that modifications have been made to the idol and also the allegation that some construction workers at the temple took selfies with the idol, saying that the activities inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple are strictly monitored.

Rao stated that the YTDA will soon call for interested donors who are ready to give financial aid for the construction of cottages as part of the temple city and that 360 plots are ready with all utilities.

