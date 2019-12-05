Telangana IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan conferred with Swedish honour 'Royal Order of Polar Star'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was awarded the Royal Order of Polar Star, a Swedish order of chivalry by King Carl XVl Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, who are on a visit to India, on Wednesday.

My compliments to @jayesh_ranjan on receiving the Royal Order of Polar Star from King Carl XVl Gustaf & Queen Silvia of Sweden



He has been selected for this honour for facilitating multiple Swedish investments in Telangana, including opening of first Ikea store in India at HYD pic.twitter.com/MYGTZndO7w — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 4, 2019

Minister for IT, Industry and Commerce, KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to congratulate him. In his tweet, the minister said Ranjan was selected for facilitating multiple Swedish investments in Telangana, including opening of the first IKEA store in India at Hyderabad.