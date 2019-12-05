Telangana RTC stir: To get back privileges, union leaders write to MD and Labour Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After all their privileges were stripped off by the TSRTC management, the TSRTC unions are now approaching the Labour Commissioner to ensure that their rights are restored. The Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU) has till now written two letters and the TSRTC JAC has sent in one letter addressed to the managing director of TSRTC and the Labour Commissioner, stating that the revocation of these rights are against the law.

Their letters state that since TMU is a recognised union as per the ballot conducted under Clause 3 and 6 of the Code of Discipline in 2017, the management cannot revoke their rights as they are basic labour and union rights given by the central provisions. “The Executive Director has communicated to withdraw the facility of relief, which is unfair as per the Code of Discipline,” noted E Ashwathama Reddy, convenor of TSRTC JAC.

The union leaders were also among the around 50,000 employees of the TSRTC who reported to work last week. Ashwathama Reddy reported at MGBS as a controller, K Raji Reddy at Musheerabad Depot 1 as traffic inspector and M Thomas Reddy as a deputy traffic superintendent in Karimnagar depot.

"Relief is not the only issue. With this crackdown, they have disallowed nearly 90 state and zonal secretaries from having a day off to hear the woes and issues of workers," noted Thomas Reddy. He further stated that if the management fails to revoke the restrictions, they will explore legal routes to reclaim their rights.