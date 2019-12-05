Use technology to dispose court cases: Telangana Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan of Telangana High Court on Wednesday called upon the judicial officers of the state to strive for early disposal of pending cases. He wanted them to access required data online and ensure coordination with the stakeholders concerned for this.

The chief justice said this while addressing the principal district judges, and senior government and police officials after the launch of the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes (NSTEP) projects in all districts of the state through video conferencing at the high court premises.

Chief Justice Chauhan said that this launch, which is the first-of-its-kind in the country, would be beneficial for speedy disposal of pending cases (both civil and criminal). He also suggested utilizing the services of Lok the Adalat for early disposal of cases.