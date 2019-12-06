BJP leader Dr K Laxman flays KCR’s dithering dreams on Secretariat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Dr K Laxman lambasted Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for constantly changing his decision as to where to construct the new Secretariat building. Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he recalled that KCR initially wanted to build the Secretariat building at Bison Polo grounds.

After some time, he decided to locate it in the same place near Tank Bund by demolishing all the old blocks in the Secretariat and bringing up a new structure.

When the High Court raised objections, the CM went back to his previous choice of Bison Polo grounds, said Laxman.

The State BJP chief alleged that KCR and son KT Rama Rao had nefarious plans to grab defence lands in the State Laxman suggested that KCR and KTR were being hypocritical in their political stance.

“It is like they are playing dual roles. While in Delhi, they profess their gratefulness to the Central government and immediately after returning to Hyderabad, they make unnecessary remarks against the BJP and the Centre,” said Laxman.

The BJP leader also questioned the KCR government as to why the land had not been allotted for establishing a tribal university even after the Central government had sanctioned it.