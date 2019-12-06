KCR releases book on Kaleshwaram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lauded the efforts in documenting the details of the way Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) was completed in record time of three years and reached the stage to supply water to the farming community and preserving it in the form of a book for posterity.

The chief minister released ‘Kaleshwaram project: Telangana Pragathi Ratham (Kaleshwaram project: The Telangana Development Chariot)’ penned by CM’s officer on special duty (OSD, Irrigation) Sridhar Rao Deshpande at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao congratulated Deshpande for compiling the entire history and comprehensive information about the Kaleshwaram project in his book with a view to present it to the future generations.

In the book, Deshpande describes the commitment and dedication of the chief minister and how Rao himself did the research more than an engineer using Google Earth Tools and the statistics given by the Central Water Commission on Godavari river flow.

Poet and writer Juluri Gowrishankar and Kaleshwaram engineer-in-chief C Venkateswarlu others were present on the occasion.