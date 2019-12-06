Make public transport first choice for travel: KT Rama Rao

Home States Telangana

This was announced by Minister for MA & UD KT Rama Rao at a review meeting here on Thursday.

MA & UD Minister KT Rama Rao during a review meeting on roads and traffic issues with GHMC officials and police in Hyderabad on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is taking steps to develop city roads on par with international standards to provide better quality roads, effective utilisation of available road by redefining and providing better public transport facilities.

In other metropolitan cities like Mumbai, 72 per cent of the people uses public transport like local trains, buses whereas in Hyderabad only 34 per cent use public transport, KTR said adding the remaining 66 per cent use their own vehicles.

And registration of new vehicles also increasing very high.

Stating that the number of vehicles in the city has increased from 73 lakh to 1.2 crore in the last five years,  he said new reforms would be introduced in the transport system to encourage citizens to use public transport.

The minister instructed the officials to develop more greenery and lay more footpaths and develop cycleways at the  Metro, MMTS stations and main roads.

He also directed the officials to develop more parking spaces in the city and asked them to take permission from private landowners to utilise empty spaces for parking, develop open plots for public use by building public toilets, bus shelters and sky walkways.

He suggested the idea of having a unified Command of Traffic Commissioner for the GHMC area of three Commissionerates to have better coordination in regulating traffic.

