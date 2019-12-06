Home States Telangana

Telangana, Centre explore possibility of dovetailing Aarogyasri and Ayushman Bharat

The Governor also touched upon other issues like the availability of blood in blood banks.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a meeting with State and Central health officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, health officials of the State and Central governments discussed in detail the possibility of dovetailing Ayushman Bharat and Arogyasree for the benefit of Telangana people.

The meeting, held to discuss the work and progress of the State’s medical and health department in light of the dengue epidemic and the oncoming swine-flu season, was hosted by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Dr Praveen, IAS, Dy. CEO, National Health Authority, GoI, Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Manicka Raj, IAS, Dr K Shankar, Director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine, Dr Manohar, Director, NIMS among others.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “Being a medical doctor, my aim is ‘Health for All’ - in Telangana.  The people of Telangana should benefit from health schemes of both the State and Central governments. None of them should be deprived of any medical facility in the State.”

“When I discussed this personally with the chief minister recently, he deputed senior officers of the public health department for today’s meeting,” the Governor said while thanking the chief minister for his gesture.

In view of the recent incidence of dengue in the State, she requested the officials to reduce the gap between demand and supply of blood, and explained the special enrolment drive of membership of JRC & YRC which has reached 10 lakhs as on Thursday.

Later, addressing the officers, the Governor appreciated the benefits of Arogyasree and KCR kit and Kanti Velugu and other State-sponsored schemes and added that she had discussed these schemes at Governors’ Conference held recently at Rashtrapathi Bhavan in New Delhi.

