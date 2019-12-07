Onion prices touch Rs 17,000 per quintal at Malakpet market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The onion prices at the Malakpet onion market peaked to Rs 17,000 per quintal for the grade-1 onions on Friday. On Thursday, the price of onion stood at Rs 12,000 per quintal. The maximum price of grade-2 onions continued to be same as on Thursday at Rs 10,000 per quintal.

Onion commission agents at the Malakpet market have said that the price of the vegetable is expected to remain high and might even increase further in the coming days, as the arrivals of onions in the market have declined drastically.

Around 6,000 to 7,000 quintals of grade-1 onion used to be brought to the market on a daily basis during the first two weeks of November.

However, just 1,237 quintals arrived at the market on Friday. Same has been the case with the grade-2 onions.

From the daily arrivals of 8,000 to 11,000 quintals of grade-2 onions, it came down to a meagre 1,855 quintals on Friday.

While the grade-1 onions are priced as much as Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg in the city, the lower quality of onions helped keep the price restricted to lower bracket of Rs 90 to 130 per kg.

However, the arrivals of grade-2 onions are also coming down drastically and the prices are expected to remain high and might even increase further.