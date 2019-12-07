Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls for prompt response to police complaints

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over disturbing instances of atrocities against women, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday called upon police officers to provide prompt response to complaints from the people.

The Indian values and culture of respecting women, elders and fellow human beings should be restored, Naidu said.

Participating in the 94th foundation course of All India Services (AIS) and Central Civil Services Officers (CCS) officers at MCRHRD Institute, Naidu suggested that schools and institutions teach children on how to respect women and elders.

"It is time for society as a whole to introspect and ponder over the erosion of values," he said.

He expressed anguish over the recent instances of rape and violence against women in Hyderabad, Unnao and other parts of the country and opined that bringing a new bill or changing the Act was not the only solution.

He stressed upon the need to implement existing provisions by exercising political will and administrative skill to eradicate the evils in society.

The Vice-President advised police departments to be prompt in ensuring that every complaint or grievance brought to their notice is registered.

He stressed on the need to conclude the inquiry, prosecution and trial in a time-bound manner to make sure that justice is delivered on time.

He said there must be both "fear and respect" for the law of the land.

Around 140 AIS and CCS representing 23 States and belonging to 15 services, including IPS, IFS, IRS (IT), IRS (Customs & Central Excise), IRTS, ISS, and IES, among others, participated in the event.

The Vice-President told them that they had the most important role of translating "Swaraj" to "Surajya".

"But how many bureaucrats genuinely think of themselves as sevaks when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called himself as the Pradhan Sevak of the people?" he reiterated.

He suggested that they change the focus of the Civil Services and look upon people as partners in development and not as suspicious opponents.

"To transform India into a developed nation, we need to work with the guiding principle of ‘minimum government and maximum governance’ with a focus on improving quality of life," he said.