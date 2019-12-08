Encounters won’t stop crimes against women: Meera Sanghamitra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the ‘encounter’ as a constitutional violation, the women’s rights activists, who moved the High Court on Friday seeking its intervention in the matter, said that extrajudicial killings or capital punishments were not solutions to ending sexual violence against women.

National convener for National Alliance of People’s Movements Meera Sanghamitra said, “There is an increasing violence pattern against women and it needs to be addressed using the sociocultural policies and certainly not by imposing death penalties. Rapes are taking place as the society is male-dominated. They think they can exercise power against women.”

She added that culprits who commit crimes against women should be punished, but within the framework of the law.

Sajaya, a women’s rights activist, said, “This is not an answer to sexual violence against women. Killing those who were in judicial/police custody is no less than murder.”