Hyderabad 'encounter': No objection to NHRC probe, says victim's father

There is need not to oppose the inquiry, as the police followed due procedure, he said.

Published: 08th December 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the NHRC team interact with the police near Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a team of officials from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday to inquire into the gunning down of the four accused in the Hyderabad doctor's rape and murder case, the victim’s father, speaking about the development, said that he welcomed the investigation, though half-heartedly.

“There is need not to oppose the inquiry, as the police followed due procedure,” he said.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the bereaved father said, “In the same way the police and judiciary did their jobs, let the NHRC do theirs.” He added that he had absolutely no objection to the NHRC inquiry. He opined that the police have done a good job and the culprits got what they deserved.

Recalling the memories of his deceased daughter, he said, “She was a soft-hearted person who would not hurt anyone. She was duty-minded, always used to rush to her work though there was no proper transport available. She suffered a lot because of that.”

