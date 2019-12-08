Home States Telangana

Over 3 crore saplings planted as Telangana ‘green challenge' surpasses target

The Chief Secretary said that the ‘green challenge’ campaign launched by Santosh Kumar had become a mass movement.  

Published: 08th December 2019 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding the ‘green challenge’ call by TRS MP J Santosh Kumar, Chief Secretary SK Joshi on Saturday planted a sapling in the Medipalli urban forest park.

He, in turn, passed the challenge to AP Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Telangana Special Chief Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari and  Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha.

The Chief Secretary said that the ‘green challenge’ campaign launched by Santosh Kumar had become a mass movement.  

“Yes, I want a gift. Plant a sapling, click a selfie and send it to me on my birthday,” Santosh Kumar urged the public. There was a huge response to his call on Saturday. Several prominent personalities, sportspersons, cine stars, officials and the general public responded to the ‘green challenge’.

“The ‘green challenge’ has already surpassed its target of planting 3 crore saplings, with politicians, bureaucrats, actors, and sports persons spreading the campaign across the globe,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Green challenge climate change
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp