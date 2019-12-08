Why no action when rape victim is Dalit or Tribal, asks Krishna Madiga

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over crimes against women, Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga on Saturday said that the government and political parties respond only when something happens to upper-caste women and not in the case of SC, ST, and BC women.

He alleged that the political parties were discriminating against Dalit and backward caste women.

Speaking to the media in the city on Saturday, he said, “Crimes against any woman should be condemned. However, most of the atrocities happens to women from marginalised castes.

In the case of the Hyderabad doctor, it is because the victim is from an upper-caste family that politicians had sought death penalty or an extrajudicial killing for the accused.”

Alleging that the Hajipur serial killer and rapist was not prosecuted or executed because of his caste privilege, he said, “Srinivas Reddy raped and killed girls from lower castes. Why didn’t the mainstream politicians raise similar demand in the Hajipur case? Because the accused is a Reddy -- a dominant caste.

Had the police taken timely action, the Hyderabad incident would not have happened in the first place.”

He, further, said: “Three rape cases were reported in the same week. Why did the women’s commission choose to talk about only one of them? Why didn’t the Union Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy called on the Warangal and Asifabad rape victim’s families? Even Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan chose to console only the doctor’s family and not the rest. Why this discrimination?”

He added that if justice has been meted out to the doctor, the same should be offered to the Warangal and Asifabad rape victims. Pointing out that the culprits should be punished not through extrajudicial killings, he said, “Even Gandhi’s assassinator Godse was executed as per law. No one should be deprived of their constitutional right - the right to live.”