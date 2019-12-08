Home States Telangana

Why no action when rape victim is Dalit or Tribal, asks Krishna Madiga

He alleged that the political parties were discriminating against Dalit and backward caste women.

Published: 08th December 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing anguish over crimes against women, Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga on Saturday said that the government and political parties respond only when something happens to upper-caste women and not in the case of SC, ST, and BC women.

He alleged that the political parties were discriminating against Dalit and backward caste women.
Speaking to the media in the city on Saturday, he said, “Crimes against any woman should be condemned. However, most of the atrocities happens to women from marginalised castes.

In the case of the Hyderabad doctor, it is because the victim is from an upper-caste family that politicians had sought death penalty or an extrajudicial killing for the accused.”

Alleging that the Hajipur serial killer and rapist was not prosecuted or executed because of his caste privilege, he said, “Srinivas Reddy raped and killed girls from lower castes. Why didn’t the mainstream politicians raise similar demand in the Hajipur case? Because the accused is a Reddy -- a dominant caste.

Had the police taken timely action, the Hyderabad incident would not have happened in the first place.”
He, further, said: “Three rape cases were reported in the same week. Why did the women’s commission choose to talk about only one of them? Why didn’t the Union Minister for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy called on the Warangal and Asifabad rape victim’s families? Even Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan chose to console only the doctor’s family and not the rest. Why this discrimination?”

He added that if justice has been meted out to the doctor, the same should be offered to the Warangal and Asifabad rape victims. Pointing out that the culprits should be punished not through extrajudicial killings, he said, “Even Gandhi’s assassinator Godse was executed as per law. No one should be deprived of their constitutional right - the right to live.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad encounter Hyderabad doctor Manda Krishna Madiga Crime against women
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp