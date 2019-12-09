Development of tourism sites takes a backseat in Adilabad district

S Raja Reddy By

ADILABAD: Adilabad is known for its exceptional natural beauty. Ever since the districts were reorganised in the State, Adilabad depends primarily on tourism for revenue. Development of various tourist sites, such as Kuntala, Pochera and Gayatri waterfalls, will help generate more employment for the tribals. However, over the past one year, the State government has slowed down the development works of these tourist spots.

In 2018, the then principal chief conservator of forests PK Jha and tourism secretary Bura Venkatesh had visited the Kunatal waterfall and had promised that they would take measures to construct a hanging bridge beside it, in the likes of Laknavaram Lake. Kuntala waterfall is one of the highest in the State and invites scores of tourists during monsoon.

The officials had said that they would allot the construction of the suspension bridge to a Bengaluru-based company and would complete it in a year’s time. Nevertheless, no steps towards this have been taken so far, say sources.

This has, however, not deterred tourists from visiting the waterfall. In the weekends, around 3,000 to 3,500 tourists visit the site. Meanwhile, the Pochera and Gayatri waterfall need improvement in terms of facilities for visitors.

In the erstwhile district, the tourism officials had identified 11 tourist sites and sent proposals for their development — under the aegis of Tribal Tourism Circuit as part of the Swadesh Darshan scheme — to the Centre. The scheme involves coordination of both the State and Centre. Officials say that there have been no response from them in this regard.