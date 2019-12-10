Home States Telangana

Adivasis from Telangana to fight for their rights in Delhi

The clashes between aboriginal tribes and Banjaras have been continuing in the State when the Sugalis and Lambadas were included in Scheduled Tribes by an Act by the-then central government.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals from different states gather at Ramlila Ground in Delhi conducting divasis struggle for Survival' meeting in New Delhi on Monday

Tribals from different states gather at Ramlila Ground in Delhi conducting divasis struggle for Survival' meeting in New Delhi on Monday (Express photo by Arun Kumar)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Its been is an endless cycle of violence and despair for the past 43 years in the agency areas in the State. It all started when the Sugalis and Lambadas were included in Scheduled Tribes (ST) by an Act — 108/1976 — by the Central government.

The clashes between aboriginal tribes and Banjaras have been continuing in the State since then. On Monday, a large number of tribals staged a dharna in Delhi with two major demands — rights over lands to Adivasis and exclusion of Banjaras from the ST category.

The rally is being organised by BJP Lok Sabha member from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao, and is being attended by tribal people from several states. Their demand is to amend the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Orders (Amendment) Act, 1976 by removing Banjaras from it.

However, some Banajara leaders feel that the rally in Delhi is politically motivated with an eye on the Jharkhand assembly polls, where the population comprises 26 per cent tribals. However, both aboriginal tribes and Banjaras have their own arguments.

The clashes between the aboriginal tribes and Banjaras reached a flashpoint two years ago when the then district collector of Asifabad, K Champalal issued a circular in June, 2017 to include the names of Lambadas in pahani, revenue records. The ownership of lands pertaining to farmers are noted in pahanis. This decision favoured the Lambadas immensely.

The argument that the Adivasis make is that Lambadas mostly migrated to Agency areas to get ownership rights over lands, which actually belonged to aboriginal tribes.

The State government, however, later cancelled the circular issued by the district collector. The Adivasis boycotted the officials, as most of them belonged to non-tribes. The Koyas and Gondus are now demanding to exclude the Banjaras from the ST list, so that Adivasis can get jobs and other financial benefits properly from the government. The Adivasis say that most of the financial schemes are being taken away by the Banjaras, who are educated and more forward than these primitive tribes.

“Now, Adivasis are in the grip of fear that their lands will also be slowly taken away by the Banjaras. Of the total ST reservations, 97 per cent are being enjoyed by Lambadas,” alleged Soyam Bapu Rao.

Aboriginal tribes to meet Prime Minister

BJP MP from Adilabad Bapu Rao said in Delhi on Monday that they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss the Adviasi issues with him. He declared that their movement will continue till Banjaras were excluded from STs. 

National Adivasi JAC chairman Chanda Lingaiah, who attended the rally in Delhi, told Express over the phone that the rally was a huge success. They passed a unanimous resolution that the Banjaras/Lambadas should be exempted from the ST category.

He said that tribals from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, AP, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh attended the rally. Bapu Rao would meet the PM shortly, he added

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sugali Telangana tribes Telangana adivasis Lambada Scheduled Tribes Telangana tribal rights Telangana tribes Delhi
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp