Home States Telangana

Rape and POCSO victims missing out on Sakhi assistance in Telangana

Though the State boasts of having set up Sakhi Centres across 27 of the 33 districts of Telangana, most of them cater to victims of domestic violence and not those of other sexual violence.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

For representational purposes

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sakhi Centres are Telangana’s version of a one-stop crisis centre (OSCC), which was mandated by the government in every district after the Nirbhaya rape case in 2012.

The Supreme Court had, in fact, reiterated the need for the same in 2018 and had asked every district to mandatorily set up an OSCC to ensure that psychological, medical and legal assistance is offered to the victims of domestic and sexual violence.

However, it looks as though these centres are not linked with police stations formally to provide support to rape and POCSO victims with regard to medical examination and recording of statement. Though the State boasts of having set up Sakhi Centres across 27 of the 33 districts of Telangana, most of them cater to victims of domestic violence and not those of other sexual violence.

Data suggests that since 2017 - when the first batch of Sakhi Centres came up in nine of the erstwhile districts in the State - a total of 9,221 cases have been officially reported to the centre for mitigation and support.

Of these, as many as 3,064 cases have even been closed. However, the majority of the cases handled by the Sakhi Centres, about  70 per cent are related to domestic violence and only 30 per cent are about other crimes — rapes, trafficking to POCSO and child marriages.

It is learnt that the police continue to not send rape cases to these centres, the only institutional support for women in distress in a majority of the districts in the State. Reportedly, the police have no protocol to send victims to the Sakhi Centre.

A Sakhi Centre is run using Nirbhaya funds which are sent to the district collectors. Bharosa Centres also offer similar assistance and record statements of victims. However, it is only present in two of the 33 districts in the State, namely Hyderabad and Vikarabad.

Sources say that there is a lack of convergence between the two departments running these centres -- the women and child department (WCD) and the police department, respectively. The lacuna has lead to police not sending rape victims or POCSO victims to Sakhi Centres.

"There has to be an urgent convergence between the two departments in a way that both victims of domestic violence and crimes like rape can go to Sakhi Centres," said Mamtha Raghuveer, technical head of Bharosa Centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sakhi Centres Nirbhaya rape case Telangana women crisis centre Supreme Court Telangana rape victims Telangana POCSO victims
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp