Rumours of top Maoist leader’s demise flood social media in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rumours claiming the death of Maoist party central committee member Ravula Srinivas (alias Ramanna) due to a heart attack in Chattisgarh forest area have sent shockwaves among the public and the police personnel alike in Khammam.

Ramanna played a key role in the rise of Maoist party in the State. There was a Rs 40-lakh reward on his head. He also played an active role in the Maoist party activities in Chattishgarh.

A native of Narasampet area in Warangal district, Ramanna was working as the special secretary of Dandakararynya Zonal Special Committee. He supervised the party’s activities in Dantewada, Jagadalpur, Sukama, Bijapur, Narayanapur, Kanked and Nandagav districts. Meanwhile, in Telangana, he oversaw the party in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts.

According to sources, a few groups deliberately spread rumours about Ramnna’s death on social media. The police are tight-lipped about the news, and have not confirmed it. Several sources say that the news is fake and that a group of people/officials spread the rumour around to divert public attention from the Sarveguda tribal encounter.