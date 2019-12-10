Tribal dharna: Congress did not follow due process, alleges Telangana BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The leaders of the Adivasi organisation on Monday formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) under the leadership of the BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao and organised a public meeting in New Delhi. The minister demanded the government to remove the Lambadas from the ST category.

The BJP MP said that a public meeting was organised on Monday, the birthday of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, with an aim to show how the Adivasis have been struggling due to the mistakes committed by the Congress party during the emergency period.

"To merge a caste or to even remove it, requires you to follow a process as per the Constitution of India. The Congress did not follow any such process while merging Lambadas into the Scheduled Tribe. It is against the Constitution of India," Soyam Bapu alleged.

The Adilabad MP further said that from the last three years, they have been raising the same issue in the district, but the state government has not paid any heed to their demands. Congress Mulugu MLA Danasri Anasuya (Seethakka) and other former elected representatives of the tribals also participated in the meeting.