Home States Telangana

Tribal dharna: Congress did not follow due process, alleges Telangana BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao

The Adilabad MP said that from the last three years, they have been raising the same issue in the district, but the state government has not paid any heed to their demands.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao

BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The leaders of the Adivasi organisation on Monday formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) under the leadership of the BJP MP from Adilabad Soyam Bapu Rao and organised a public meeting in New Delhi. The minister demanded the government to remove the Lambadas from the ST category.

The BJP MP said that a public meeting was organised on Monday, the birthday of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, with an aim to show how the Adivasis have been struggling due to the mistakes committed by the Congress party during the emergency period.

"To merge a caste or to even remove it, requires you to follow a process as per the Constitution of India. The Congress did not follow any such process while merging Lambadas into the Scheduled Tribe. It is against the Constitution of India," Soyam Bapu alleged.

The Adilabad MP further said that from the last three years, they have been raising the same issue in the district, but the state government has not paid any heed to their demands. Congress Mulugu MLA Danasri Anasuya (Seethakka) and other former elected representatives of the tribals also participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal rights Telangana tribals Soyam Bapu Rao Telangana BJP Telangana Congress Telangana adivasis
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp