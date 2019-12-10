Home States Telangana

TRS to vote against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

The TRS, which had declared that its support to the BJP at the national level would be issue-based, used the rider this time to vote against the bill as it did not want to annoy Muslims.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a move not to ruffle the sentiments of Muslims, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which enjoys their support in the state and also has AIMIM as its friendly party, opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It also issued a whip to its MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, to vote against the bill. The TRS, which had declared that its support to the BJP at the national level would be issue-based, used the rider this time to vote against the bill as it did not want to annoy Muslims, who constitute about 20 per cent of the state’s population.

But the TRS had supported the Appropriation (No.3) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the current winter session of Parlaiment. In the Budget session, the TRS supported abrogation of Article 370, abstained from voting on the Triple Talaq Bill, and supported the amendments to the RTI Act.

EXPLAINED: What is the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and why is it controversial?

The TRS, by lending support to BJP at national level, though it is its adversary in the state, has fuelled speculation in the past that there is a tacit understanding between the two parties. The pact is about the pink panthers backing the NDA in return for cooperation in evolving strategies to stymie the growth of the Congress in the state.

Both the TRS and the BJP want to see the last of the Congress in the State, and accordingly, the TRS will help the BJP occupy the Congress’ space. At the Centre, since the BJP is in power, the TRS will play along as long as its own interests are not compromised as it needs the Centre’s support for taking forward the state’s big-ticket welfare programmes.

ALSO READ | Asaduddin Owaisi tears Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, compares Amit Shah to Hitler

The support of the Centre is necessary now more than ever before because of the economic slowdown that is emaciating Telangana’s coffers. TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao made no bones about not hurting the sentiments of Muslim minorities in Telangana. He made it clear that his party would support the Bill if Muslims are included in it. The party has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.

"The Bill, in its present form, is not acceptable to the country nor is it desirable to our pluralistic society. The Centre should amend the Bill and include the Muslims," he said, adding, "The country has a population of 135 crore, with several religions and castes. The minority Muslims too should come under the purview of the Bill. If Muslims are not included, we will oppose the Bill. We are always in support of minorities." Howerer, he was shouted down by the BJP MPs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIMIM TRS Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Citizenship Amendment Bill Hindu refugees Rohingya immigrants
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp