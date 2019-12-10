TRS to vote against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a move not to ruffle the sentiments of Muslims, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which enjoys their support in the state and also has AIMIM as its friendly party, opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It also issued a whip to its MPs, both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, to vote against the bill. The TRS, which had declared that its support to the BJP at the national level would be issue-based, used the rider this time to vote against the bill as it did not want to annoy Muslims, who constitute about 20 per cent of the state’s population.

But the TRS had supported the Appropriation (No.3) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the current winter session of Parlaiment. In the Budget session, the TRS supported abrogation of Article 370, abstained from voting on the Triple Talaq Bill, and supported the amendments to the RTI Act.

The TRS, by lending support to BJP at national level, though it is its adversary in the state, has fuelled speculation in the past that there is a tacit understanding between the two parties. The pact is about the pink panthers backing the NDA in return for cooperation in evolving strategies to stymie the growth of the Congress in the state.

Both the TRS and the BJP want to see the last of the Congress in the State, and accordingly, the TRS will help the BJP occupy the Congress’ space. At the Centre, since the BJP is in power, the TRS will play along as long as its own interests are not compromised as it needs the Centre’s support for taking forward the state’s big-ticket welfare programmes.

The support of the Centre is necessary now more than ever before because of the economic slowdown that is emaciating Telangana’s coffers. TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao made no bones about not hurting the sentiments of Muslim minorities in Telangana. He made it clear that his party would support the Bill if Muslims are included in it. The party has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha.

"The Bill, in its present form, is not acceptable to the country nor is it desirable to our pluralistic society. The Centre should amend the Bill and include the Muslims," he said, adding, "The country has a population of 135 crore, with several religions and castes. The minority Muslims too should come under the purview of the Bill. If Muslims are not included, we will oppose the Bill. We are always in support of minorities." Howerer, he was shouted down by the BJP MPs.