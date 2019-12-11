IIT-H, C-MET ink pact on e-waste recycling

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), in collaboration with the Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), will design and develop state-of-the-art methods and equipment for e-waste recycling. As part of the same, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by IIT-H director Prof BS Murty and C-MET director-general NR Munirathnam.

The institutions are also planning to jointly run an M-Tech programme on e-waste management and recycling. They also aim to undertake joint research, said a press release from IIT-H. Prof BS Murty said, “IIT-Hyderabad, being a pioneer in research, will collaborate with C-MET to explore and develop cost-effective e-waste recycling techniques.”