Home States Telangana

'SHE FOR HER' initiative meant for college girls' security launched in Telangana's Bhongir

SHE FOR HER encourages young girls from colleges to work in coordination with the police, and SHE teams act as a bridge between them.

Published: 11th December 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat (File photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Extending the SHE FOR HER initiative in rural areas, Rachakonda police launched the fourth session at Bhongir on Tuesday. Around 1,000 girls from different parts of the district participated in the programme.

SHE FOR HER encourages young girls from colleges to work in coordination with the police, and SHE teams act as a bridge between them. SHE FOR HER aims to create a safer environment for girl students inside the colleges.

Public places are being taken care by SHE teams, but  the girl students from colleges are not coming forward to lodge complaints with police when they become victims of eve-teasing. To overcome this, two senior girl students are selected from each college and they undergo orientation training and empowered with awareness of laws and acts to deal with  crime against women. 

Later, they are nominated as SHE FOR HER volunteers for their college, so that any girl from the college can approach police through them.  In this manner, they help other students with the information on how they can approach police or any law enforcement agency.  

This programme was first launched in 2017 under Rachakonda limits. So far, through SHE for HER volunteers 24 cases of crime against women have been reported and successfully resolved. The programme was launched by district collector Anitha Ramachandran, along with Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and other officials. During the programme the girls were sensitised about the laws and mechanisms in place for women’s safety.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhongir Rachakonda police
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp