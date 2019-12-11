'SHE FOR HER' initiative meant for college girls' security launched in Telangana's Bhongir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Extending the SHE FOR HER initiative in rural areas, Rachakonda police launched the fourth session at Bhongir on Tuesday. Around 1,000 girls from different parts of the district participated in the programme.

SHE FOR HER encourages young girls from colleges to work in coordination with the police, and SHE teams act as a bridge between them. SHE FOR HER aims to create a safer environment for girl students inside the colleges.

Public places are being taken care by SHE teams, but the girl students from colleges are not coming forward to lodge complaints with police when they become victims of eve-teasing. To overcome this, two senior girl students are selected from each college and they undergo orientation training and empowered with awareness of laws and acts to deal with crime against women.

Later, they are nominated as SHE FOR HER volunteers for their college, so that any girl from the college can approach police through them. In this manner, they help other students with the information on how they can approach police or any law enforcement agency.

This programme was first launched in 2017 under Rachakonda limits. So far, through SHE for HER volunteers 24 cases of crime against women have been reported and successfully resolved. The programme was launched by district collector Anitha Ramachandran, along with Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat and other officials. During the programme the girls were sensitised about the laws and mechanisms in place for women’s safety.