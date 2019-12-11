Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to provide 10,000 laddus to temple in Telangana's Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in is getting decked up for the Brahmotsavam (annual fete), a notification from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reportedly brought twice the joy for the temple authorities.

According to information, the TTD has decided to provide 10,000 kalyanam laddu prasadam to the Venkateshwara Swamy Temple on the occasion of the Brahmotsavam. The nine-day annual fete is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2.

In addition to this, the TTD has also agreed to send their workers to Karimnagar, along with decoration materials, for illuminating the temple during the festival. Unlike the past, the festival has been celebrated on a grand note for the past three years. As part of the fete, the authorities and the devotees will organise Shobayatra, with idols of the deities, in the city and rituals like pushpa yagam will also be conducted.

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who recently visited Tirumala, has invited TTD junior executive officer JV Dharma Reddy and OSD Dollar Shesadri to visit the district and attend the fete.

Speaking to Express, Minister Kamalakar said that the State government’s desire is to make the Karimnagar Brahmotsavam as grandiose as possible that it becomes a mirror image of the Tirumala Brahmotsavalu. He also mentioned that this year’s celebrations will be better than last year’s. "The TTD officials have responded positively to all our requests," Kamalakar added.