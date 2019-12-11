Home States Telangana

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to provide 10,000 laddus to temple in Telangana's Karimnagar

According to information, the TTD has decided to provide 10,000 kalyanam laddu prasadam to the Venkateshwara Swamy Temple on the occasion of the Brahmotsavam.

Published: 11th December 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar

Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in is getting decked up for the Brahmotsavam (annual fete), a notification from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reportedly brought twice the joy for the temple authorities.

According to information, the TTD has decided to provide 10,000 kalyanam laddu prasadam to the Venkateshwara Swamy Temple on the occasion of the Brahmotsavam. The nine-day annual fete is scheduled to be held from January 25 to February 2. 

In addition to this, the TTD has also agreed to send their workers to Karimnagar, along with decoration materials, for illuminating the temple during the festival. Unlike the past, the festival has been celebrated on a grand note for the past three years. As part of the fete, the authorities and the devotees will organise Shobayatra, with idols of the deities, in the city and rituals like pushpa yagam will also be conducted. 

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who recently visited Tirumala, has invited TTD junior executive officer JV Dharma Reddy and OSD Dollar Shesadri to visit the district and attend the fete.

Speaking to Express, Minister Kamalakar said that the State government’s desire is to make the Karimnagar Brahmotsavam as grandiose as possible that it becomes a mirror image of the Tirumala Brahmotsavalu. He also mentioned that this year’s celebrations will be better than last year’s. "The TTD officials have responded positively to all our requests," Kamalakar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple Brahmotsavam Karimnagar
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp