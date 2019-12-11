Wife of ‘honour killing’ victim in Telangana, who donated organs, seeks government aid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that he would approach Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide government assistance to the families of organ donors under the Jeevandan Organ Donation Scheme, along with lifelong medication to the organ recipients through Aarogyasri, the State’s health insurance policy.

Currently, the Jeevandan programme is completely voluntary in nature. However, the minister seemed to be moved by A Gouthami’s appeal — a woman from Brahmanapalli village, who broke down on stage seeking a government employment opportunity while the minister felicitated her and her late husband for the donation of his organs.

Gouthami alleged that her family members, including her brother and father, brutally murdered her husband on June 22, 2019, as they did not approve of the marriage. Her husband reportedly died on the same day, but Gouthami consented to his organs being donated.

Gouthami has two children, a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. Sobbing profusely, she said, "How am I supposed to manage the family on my own? I am financially drained. I have requested the minister for assistance in the form of an employment opportunity."