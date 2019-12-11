Home States Telangana

Wife of ‘honour killing’ victim in Telangana, who donated organs, seeks government aid

Currently, the Jeevandan programme is completely voluntary in nature.

Published: 11th December 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Eatala Rajender felicitating the family of organ donors enlisted in the Jeevnadan Organ Donation Scheme, in Hyderabad on Tuesday

Health Minister Eatala Rajender felicitating the family of organ donors enlisted in the Jeevnadan Organ Donation Scheme, in Hyderabad on Tuesday| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that he would approach Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to provide government assistance to the families of organ donors under the Jeevandan Organ Donation Scheme, along with lifelong medication to the organ recipients through Aarogyasri, the State’s health insurance policy.

Currently, the Jeevandan programme is completely voluntary in nature. However, the minister seemed to be moved by A Gouthami’s appeal — a woman from Brahmanapalli village, who broke down on stage seeking a government employment opportunity while the minister felicitated her and her late husband for the donation of his organs. 

Gouthami alleged that her family members, including her brother and father, brutally murdered her husband on June 22, 2019, as they did not approve of the marriage. Her husband reportedly died on the same day, but Gouthami consented to his organs being donated. 

Gouthami has two children, a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. Sobbing profusely, she said, "How am I supposed to manage the family on my own? I am financially drained. I have requested the minister for assistance in the form of an employment opportunity."

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eatala Rajender Jeevandan Organ Donation Scheme Aarogyasri Telangana honour killing
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp