Issue censor certificate to Ram Gopal Varma film as per procedure: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the censor board to take a decision as per procedure in issuing censor certificate to the film ‘Amma Rajyamlo Kadapa Biddalu’ directed by Ram Gopal Varma. “We are leaving it to the wisdom of the revising committee of the censor board and it is free to give U or A or UA certificate to the film,” the bench observed.

The bench was passing this order in a PIL filed by M Indrasena Chowdary and another from the city, against issuance of censor certificate for the film. Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, assistant solicitor general N Rajeshwar Rao submitted the report in a sealed cover to the court consisting of the recommendations made by the preliminary committee and revising committee of the censor board on the film.

Opposing the censor certificate to the film, petitioners’ counsel Y Balaji told the court that there is every possibility of creating unrest and public order in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana if the film is released. In fact, the film is defamatory in nature particularly against Kamma and Reddy castes and the film was made with a hidden agenda to defame former AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he alleged.On the other hand, Varma’s counsel K Durga Prasad told the court that the recommendations made by the revising committee in raising 16 objections on the film was already complied with. Necessary changes were made to the film for its release, he added.

After hearing the submissions and perusing the contents of the report, the bench made it clear that the censor board would take a proper decision on issuance of certificate to the film. While disposing of the case, the bench granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the court again if he has any grievance in respect of obligatory scenes and dialogues after issuance of censor certificate.