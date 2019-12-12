No budgetary support for BITC for past three years

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Biotechnology Incubation Centre (BTIC) in Hyderabad, which aims to provide infrastructural facilities to startups, has not received any budgetary support in the last three years.

Union Minister for Science & Technology, Harsh Vardhan, while responding to a question by Chevella MP G Ranjth Reddy in Lok Sabha, revealed the same.

The Minister said that in the last five years, 13 startups graduated from the incubator facility. To support them, an Advanced Analytical & Characterization Resource Facility had been established in September 2016. “The creation of Biotech parks is being pursued to encourage State governments to come forward to scale up activities related to the biotechnology sector.